COLUMBUS, Ohio – Television designations for three 2021 Ohio State University football games, along with two kickoff times, have been announced for the upcoming season. The Buckeyes begin their 132nd season of football at Minnesota on Sept. 2 and the game will be televised by FOX. Kickoff time at TCF Bank Stadium is still to be announced. The game will mark the second time in the last five seasons that Ohio State opens its season on a Thursday on the road against a conference opponent. In 2017, Ohio State defeated Indiana 49-21 on a Thursday night in Bloomington.