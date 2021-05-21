newsbreak-logo
Edmonton Oilers: Is Dominik Kahun a long term answer?

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominik Kahun #21, Edmonton Oilers Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports. Dominik Kahun, on the face of it, didn’t have much of a season, putting up 9-6-15 in 48 of 56 games this past season. In a full 82 game season, that’s 15 goals and 26 points. Not exactly a candidate for Rocket Richard trophy consideration, but if you look beyond the surface there might be cause for a further look next season and beyond with the Edmonton Oilers.

