Edmonton Oilers: Is Dominik Kahun a long term answer?
Dominik Kahun #21, Edmonton Oilers Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports. Dominik Kahun, on the face of it, didn’t have much of a season, putting up 9-6-15 in 48 of 56 games this past season. In a full 82 game season, that’s 15 goals and 26 points. Not exactly a candidate for Rocket Richard trophy consideration, but if you look beyond the surface there might be cause for a further look next season and beyond with the Edmonton Oilers.www.chatsports.com