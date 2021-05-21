newsbreak-logo
US, South Korea ‘deeply concerned’ about situation with North Korea

By Tiffany Hudson
Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden Biden says the U.S. and South Korea are “deeply concerned” about the situation with North Korea. He also announced he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program, career diplomat Sung Kim. Previously, Kim served as Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

fox59.com
U.S. PoliticsWNCY

U.S. waiting to see if North Korea wants to engage in diplomacy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States is waiting to see if North Korea wants to engage in diplomacy over the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday injected fresh urgency into...
Worldnknews.org

South Korea says unilateral sanctions against North Korea ‘useless’

Sanctions against North Korea that have been in place since the DPRK attacked and killed dozens of South Korean sailors in 2010 are no longer effective, Seoul’s unification ministry said Monday. The so-called May 24 measures were sanctions implemented in 2010 after North Korea fired a torpedo at the ROK...
Worldlowyinstitute.org

“Flexible” is the new North Korea policy buzzword

South Korean President Moon Jae-in received a boost in his outreach to North Korea last week after talks with US President Joe Biden. Biden announced he would be open to a summit with North Korea Chairman Kim Jong-un on the proviso that Kim would be willing to give up his nuclear weapons during a proper series of lead-up negotiations. This was in line with Moon’s post–Donald Trump approach to North Korea, given that the South Korean government now thinks that both sides need to “do more groundwork before the top leaders meet” to increase the chance of success.
Worldajudaily.com

Seoul unafraid of China's retaliation in pushing for free missile development

SEOUL -- South Korea was apparently unafraid of a potential backlash from China in securing U.S. consent on the termination of a 42-year-old missile pact to push for the free development of long-range weapons that could destroy inland targets across the Yellow Sea. The ostensible reason was an ever-growing international race to develop space technologies.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Blinken does not foresee 'grand bargain' on North Korea

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that there was no "grand bargain" prepared when approaching nuclear talks with North Korea, saying instead that denuclearization of the Korean peninsula would likely take "clearly calibrated diplomacy." When appearing on ABC's "This Week," Blinken was asked by host George Stephanopoulos whether...
Worldbcfocus.com

Kim Jong ripped skinny jeans: Kim Jong Un bans ripped jeans in North Korea: jeans hairstyle banned in North Korea

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has called skinny jeans and mule hairstyles illegal in the country. This step was taken with the intention of keeping young people in check. Reports claimed that Kim Jong feared his reign might be threatened by the impact of Western civilization on the country’s youth. Skinny jeans, ripped jeans and trendy hairstyles are considered a growing influence of the capitalist way of life.
U.S. PoliticsGrand Forks Herald

Biden, South Korea's Moon express willingness to engage North

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday injected fresh urgency into attempts to engage North Korea in dialog over its nuclear weapons program with Biden saying he would meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un under the right conditions. At...
Worldkfgo.com

South Korea’s Moon vows to work with U.S. to denuclearize Korean peninsula

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday said his country would work closely with the United States to achieve a complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. Moon, speaking to reporters after a private meeting with President Joe Biden, said the world welcomed the United States’ return to...
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'It would be "racist" if this was a Republican': Kamala Harris is condemned for wiping her hand on her trousers after shaking it with South Korean president

Kamala Harris was condemned for wiping her hand on her trousers immediately after a handshake with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The Vice President met with Moon Jae-in on Friday as part of Joe Biden's second in-person session with a foreign leader since coming to office, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. PoliticsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

South Korea's Moon to nudge Biden on North Korea diplomacy

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is seeking renewed diplomatic urgency by the U.S. on curbing North Korea’s nuclear program in his meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday, even as the White House signals that it is taking a longer view on the issue. Before the meeting — just the...
Worlddallassun.com

Biden, Moon Announce US-South Korea Vaccine Partnership

President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced at a White House meeting Friday a U.S.-South Korea vaccine partnership to expand the manufacture of vaccines and scale up global vaccine supplies. "We will strengthen our ability to fight the pandemic and respond to future biological threats," Biden said...
Militarymiamiheatnation.com

World War 3 fears: Kim Jong-un increasing nuclear stockpile sparking concerns in the West

North Korea missile test is a ‘major threat’ to US says Jack Keane. When you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Sometimes they’ll include recommendations for other related newsletters or services we offer. Our Privacy Notice explains more about how we use your data, and your rights. You can unsubscribe at any time.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden appoints special envoy for North Korea

President Biden announced Friday the appointment of Sung Kim as U.S. special envoy for North Korea. Why it matters: Kim, currently a senior official at the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, has a long career in diplomacy with Asia. Biden said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are both "deeply concerned" about the situation in North Korea.
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

Biden announces ambassador Sung Kim will serve as special envoy to North Korea

President Biden announced Friday night that he has tapped Sung Kim, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea, as special envoy to North Korea. Mr. Biden made the announcement at a White House press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in after the two leaders held their first face-to-face meeting. He called Mr. Kim “a career diplomat with deep policy expertise.”