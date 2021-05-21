newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

U.S. Oil, Gas Producer Group Calls Biden Climate-Risk EO ‘Misguided,’ Warns of Limiting Opportunities

By Carolyn Davis
naturalgasintel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a sweeping order, President Biden on Thursday directed federal agencies to find ways to mitigate the financial risks that climate change poses to businesses and consumers. The executive order (EO) on climate-related financial risks is calling for a government-wide strategy to be developed within three months. It also calls for an annual assessment in the U.S. budget of related fiscal risks. The EO would use the power of the federal government’s purchasing power by requiring major suppliers to disclose their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and related risks.

www.naturalgasintel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Mccarthy
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Brian Deese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Companies#Greenhouse Gas#Oil Industry#U S Strategy#Global Strategy#Economic Risk#Global Climate Change#Energy Companies#White House#National Economic Council#Treasury#Labor#The Federal Reserve Bank#Sec#North American#Ngi#All News Access#National Security#Axpc#Antero Resources Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Why Biden’s War On Gas And Oil Is A Crippling Pipe Dream

Ignoring the graphic lesson of the havoc a pipeline shutdown can bring, Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer, is trying to close the operations of a critical oil-and-gas pipeline that serves Canada and the Midwest. Her stated rationale doesn’t hold oil, er, water. Her real rationale is hostility to the oil and natural gas industry—a hostility that is fervently shared by the White House.
Energy Industrymorningstar.com

Exxon vs. Activists: Battle Over Future of Oil -2-

Some of Mr. Woods' biggest investments could turn out to be profitable for Exxon as oil demand recovers and Exxon's peers, including BP PLC and Royal Dutch Shell PLC, divert money from oil production to renewables. In Guyana, where Exxon made one of the largest oil discoveries in years, the company could see a return on investment of 20% or more, analysts said, far surpassing returns from renewable projects.
California Statemarinelog.com

Biden administration unveils plans for California offshore wind

Mid-2022 could see the first offshore wind lease sale for a Wind Energy Area off the coast of California, opening the way for the first floating wind farms off the U.S. coast. The Biden administration and California Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced an agreement to advance areas for offshore wind off the northern and central coasts of California that could bring up to 4.6 GW of clean energy to the grid, enough to power 1.6 million homes.
Energy Industrytheregreview.org

Calling It Quits on Oil and Gas Leases

Scholars argue that the Interior Secretary has authority to terminate fossil fuel leases on public lands. During President Joseph R. Biden’s first week in office, he signed an executive order directing the U.S. Department of the Interior to “pause new oil and natural gas leases on public lands” and to conduct “a comprehensive review and reconsideration of federal oil and gas permitting and leasing practices.” Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland—who has opposed fossil fuel development on public lands in the past—now leads the Biden Administration’s review efforts.
Energy IndustryCapital Journal

Energy transition needs U.S. mining revolution

“Today, the data shows a looming mismatch between the world’s strengthened climate ambitions and the availability of critical minerals that are essential to realizing those ambitions,” says Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA). Yet the U.S. and the world are in the midst of a great...
Economycaelusgreenroom.com

Cummins Posts First TCFD Report on Climate Actions

Global power leader Cummins has posted its first environmental sustainability report aligned to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), a platform created to improve and increase reporting of climate-related information. The company’s TCFD report joins Cummins reports aligned to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards...
Energy Industryeenews.net

Glick on FERC cyber rules, climate and 'common decency'

Since taking the helm at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in January, Chairman Richard Glick has steered the independent agency toward addressing climate change in its decisions. Despite criticism from energy companies and some fellow commissioners, Glick, a Democrat, told E&E News he thinks the climate-aware approach could actually be...
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

US Shale Producers Cabot Oil & Gas, Cimarex Energy to Combine

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. announced plans on May 24 to combine in an all-stock “merger of equals” with the two U.S. shale producers banking on a diversified oil and gas portfolio to generate sustainable returns across a wide range of commodity price scenarios. With Cabot’s...
Skokie, ILnaturalgasintel.com

LanzaTech Gets $4.1M in DOE Funding for Carbon Conversion

Skokie, IL-based LanzaTech Inc. and its two partners have received $4.1 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to explore using recycled carbon dioxide (CO2) as a feedstock for ethanol. LanzaTech with partners The University of Michigan (UM) and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) plan to enhance...
Energy Industrydallassun.com

US oil & gas infrastructure crisis may be worse than thought

The US oil and gas infrastructure crisis appears to be worse than originally thought, with the impact of the Texas storm earlier this year highlighting major problems. Aging infrastructure is the reason for President Biden's new national infrastructure plan. However, this comes after years of neglect which has cost the oil and gas sector billions of dollars, as well as wreaking havoc on both the environment and communities relying on vital energy supplies.