U.S. Oil, Gas Producer Group Calls Biden Climate-Risk EO ‘Misguided,’ Warns of Limiting Opportunities

In a sweeping order, President Biden on Thursday directed federal agencies to find ways to mitigate the financial risks that climate change poses to businesses and consumers. The executive order (EO) on climate-related financial risks is calling for a government-wide strategy to be developed within three months. It also calls for an annual assessment in the U.S. budget of related fiscal risks. The EO would use the power of the federal government’s purchasing power by requiring major suppliers to disclose their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and related risks.