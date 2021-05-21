Conyers-Rockdale Library to temporarily close Children’s Department

TO BE PUBLISHED SUNDAY, MAY 9 LEGAL NOTICE OF ZONING Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 36-66-4 and Chapter 238 of the Rockdale County Code of Ordinances, notice is hereby given that the Rockdale County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM at the Rockdale County Auditorium, 903 N Main St NW, Conyers, GA, 30012 and VIRTUALLY at https://www.facebook.com/RockdaleGov on the below variance requests from The Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) of Rockdale County, GA: Variance Case #2021-03: A variance request from Sec. 206-8(e)(3) to permit the construction of multiple buildings with up to 8 units in a single building, which is an increase of 2 units over the maximum of 6 units in a single building for property located at 2021 SE Old Covington Hwy and 0 Salem Industrial Pkwy SE, Conyers, 30013, by DRH Properties, LLC, for the purpose of a multi-family development. The property is currently zoned RM (Residential Multi-Family) with conditions, including a maximum of 153 units. Said property consists of 14.826 acres and is described as lying and being in Land Lot 246 & 247 of the 10th District of Rockdale County, GA with Tax Parcel #s 0740040003 and 073001001A. Variance Case #2021-04: A variance request from Sec. 332-1(b) to permit the construction of a 6th residence at 0 Millstream Ln SW fka 4320 HWY 138 SW, Stockbridge, 30281, with access on a private street parcel with 16-foot total pavement width, which is a decrease of 6-feet from the minimum required 22-foot total pavement width by Smith, Welch, Webb & White, LLC for Thomas V. and Evelyn B. Jackson. The property is currently zoned AR (Agricultural-Residential). Said property consists of 4.82 acres and is described as lying and being in Land Lot 153 of the 11th District of Rockdale County, GA with Tax Parcel #008001005C. All interested parties are invited to attend. At the public hearing, time will be given for those in attendance to speak in favor of or in opposition to these requests. All speakers are required to register prior to the start of the public hearings. Copies of the application, the Rockdale County UDO, and more information are available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Rockdale County Planning & Development Department, which is located at 958 Milstead Ave NE, Conyers, GA or by calling 770.278.7100 or emailing planning@rockdalecountyga.gov. 934-35413 5/9/2021.