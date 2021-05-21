newsbreak-logo
Conyers-Rockdale Library to temporarily close Children’s Department

On Common Ground News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONYERS—The Children’s Department of the Conyers-Rockdale (Nancy Guinn Memorial) Library will temporarily be unavailable to the public Monday, May 24, through Saturday, May 29, as it migrates to its new location. Library patrons can continue to place holds on items through the online catalog and pick them up in-house or...

