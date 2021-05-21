Coastal Flood Warning issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Hancock COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS..Inundation of 2 to 4 feet will be possible. Tidal fluctuations may occur, however the total water rise will continue mainly due to the strong easterly winds. High water is likely to continue over many areas into tonight and Sunday, and warnings or advisories are expected to be extended past 7 pm.