Lafourche Parish, LA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 17:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Inundation of less than 2 feet will be possible. Tidal fluctuations may occur, however the total water rise will continue mainly due to the strong easterly winds.

alerts.weather.gov
