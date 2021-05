Record numbers of COVID-19 cases are surging in India as the battle against the global virus continues. India is being overwhelmed with a skyrocketing number of civilian casualties. According to CNN news, on Monday, April 26th, India confirmed more than 350,000 new COVID-19 cases, driving India’s total case count over 17 million. In addition to India’s COVID-19 count being over 300,000 for multiple days in a row, the death toll is rising closer to 200,000, according to the news outlet Al Jazeera. The rise in COVID-19 cases has become so dire that hospitals and crematoriums are working at total capacity. In India’s capital, Delhi, local parks and vacant spaces are being used for local cremation due to the high mortality rates.