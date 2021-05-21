Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Lower Lafourche and Lower Terrebonne Parishes. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Inundation of less than 2 feet will be possible. Tidal fluctuations may occur, however the total water rise will continue mainly due to the strong easterly winds.