Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Lower Jefferson, St. Charles, Upper Jefferson, Western Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Lower Jefferson; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Western Orleans COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Upper Jefferson, St. Charles, Lower Jefferson and Western Orleans Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Inundation of less than 2 feet will be possible. Water has pushed well through Barataria Bay and into portions of Jefferson and St Charles parish and this will be much slower to work out with onshore flow still occuring. The advisory will likely be extended into tonight and possibly Sunday.alerts.weather.gov