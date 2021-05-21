newsbreak-logo
Restaurant Fire Update

By George Gale
 3 days ago

(Friday Morning fire)...Not many details are being released at this time. El Centro Fire Officials say they received a report of a fire at Carl's Jr. on 4th Street at 6:00 am. When crews arrived, they found smoke billowing from the roof of the fast food restaurant. The officials said the building damage was extensive. Tey said no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

