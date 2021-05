Former President George W. Bush warned of an "aggressive" Iran and said the Arab world must decide on peace with Israel to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During a Wednesday interview with Fox News, Bush said that what "you're seeing playing out is Iranian influence targeted toward Israel," and that he believes "the best approach with regard to Iran is to understand that their influence is dangerous for world peace, that they are very much involved with extremist movements in Lebanon and Syria and Yemen, and they are aiming to spread their influence."