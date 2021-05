Quando Rondo performed live in Waycross, Ga. over the weekend and the attendance for the show was noticeably sparse. The Savannah, Ga. rhymer has been hard-pressed to book any shows since King Von's murder as venues presumably fear violence will break out due to a friend of Quando's involvement in the slaying. On May 1, Quando performed at The Vibe Event Center in what may be his first show since the infamous incident. From the looks of things, very few people showed up. Video captured of the performance shows lots of people on stage with the rapper as he performs. When the camera pans to the crowd, it looks to be just a few more people in the crowd than are on the stage. Half of the venue looks completely empty.