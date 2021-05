Arizona Helping Hands Board of Directors has announced that Dan Shufelt, president and CEO, will be retiring after seven years of leading the organization. “It’s time to move on to another phase in my life, taking pride in all that has been accomplished at Arizona Helping Hands during my tenure,” said Mr. Shufelt. “I have loved every minute, but it’s time for me to focus on myself and my family; to enjoy opportunities with my wife, daughters and grandchildren.”