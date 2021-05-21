‘A very lucky man’: Hiker rescued after 5 days in rugged area of Angeles National Forest
George Null was in surprisingly good condition for someone who’d been lost in the wilderness for five days. Besides a few scratches and a gnawing hunger, the 58-year-old hiker had no serious injuries after being rescued from Bear Creek Canyon in the Angeles National Forest by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday afternoon. He’d spent roughly 120 hours in the remote area with few supplies, withstanding overnight temperatures in the upper 30s.todaynewspost.com