Flaky, buttery roti canai takes center stage at a new Oakland all-day cafe
Tiyo Shibabaw, the owner of Oakland’s popular Burmese restaurant Teni East Kitchen, is opening a mostly vegetarian cafe devoted to flaky, buttery Malaysian roti canai. Aman Cafe, which is located at 4021 Broadway, next door to Teni East, will serve roti canai all day. There’s a breakfast version topped with roasted vegetables, avocado and egg and a dessert creation with fresh fruit and drizzles of a housemade vegan coconut condensed milk, among others.www.sfchronicle.com