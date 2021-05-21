newsbreak-logo
Brawley, CA

The Chamber Of Commerce For Greater Brawley

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 1 day ago

(The Brawley Chamber will follow tradition)...But this year it will be a little different. It is the Traditional Brawley Union High School District Senior Walk. Traditionally the seniors are taken to their elementary schools in their caps and gowns to walk around and celebrate. This year will be a little different. The Senior Walk Car Parade will be held May 26th. This year the seniors will be driven by all Brawley Elementary Schools, some parks, and also down Main Street in Brawley. This will allow the community to stand outside and celebrate the Seniors, the Graduating Class of 2021. All Seniors at BUHS and DVHS are invited to participate. The spectators along the parade route are being asked to practice social distancing and other precautions in keeping with the county and city ordinances limiting exposure to COVID 19. Decorations along the route are encouraged. The Parade will start at 6:30 pm on May 26th. The Chamber is also accepting scholarship applications from the High School Graduates.

