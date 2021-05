LAKELAND, Fla. - A two-year-old girl is fighting for her life after deputies say she was shot by her three-year-old brother in Lakeland just before midnight on Friday. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, three men were at Chad Berrien’s home watching a basketball game when they heard a pop. That’s when the men saw that the two-year-old had been shot and her brother ran crying from the living room.