Six Arrested and Indicted in Juneau Drug Ring Bust

An investigation into drug trafficking by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and the Tri-County Drug Task Force has led to multiple charges for three individuals, accoridng to KWWL. As part of the investigation a search warrant was carried out at 9009 Douglas Dr south of Waterloo. 38 year old Melissa Beck was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and two counts of Child Endangerment. 36 year old Scott Gilstrap has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd offense, Prohibited Acts Prescription Drugs, and two counts of Child Endangerment. 37 year old Tierzah Schubarth has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and two counts of Child Endangerment. All three are being held in the Black Hawk County Jail.