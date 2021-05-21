newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

Six Arrested and Indicted in Juneau Drug Ring Bust

By Waqar Nawaz
STL.News
 3 days ago
JUNEAU (STL.News) Six individuals from Juneau, Alaska, have been arrested and charged in connection to a drug trafficking ring which conspired to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine between July 2017 and May 2021. They are also charged with firearm offenses in connection with drug trafficking. Those charged are:. David Powers,...

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
Alaska State
Washington State
#Drug Trafficking#Fbi#Dea#Cocaine Trafficking#Heroin#Drug Court#Powers And Davis#Fbi#Jpd#Dea Rrb#Atf#Uscgis#Uspis#Taskforce#Methamphetamine#Investigators#Alaska State Troopers#Firearm Offenses#Prison#Firearms
