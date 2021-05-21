newsbreak-logo
‘Deceitful’ BBC scoop a reminder of crazed hunt of Princess Diana

By Page Widely
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA damning official report exposing the ‘deceitful’ tactics used by BBC journalist Martin Bashir to secure Princess Diana for the most infamous interview of all time is at once both shocking and unequivocally immoral – but it’s also not surprising. The daily, ruthless pursuit of Diana amid the era of...

"It is my view that the deceitful way that the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said," William said in a video posted to social media in reaction to the BBC's investigation and apology for the 1995 Panorama interview. "The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others." The prince said he had "indescribable sadness" to know that "the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia, and isolation." In a separate statement, Prince Harry condemned what he called a "culture of exploitation and unethical practices" in the media that led to his mother's death. "The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life," he wrote. "To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth. "Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these — and even worse — are still widespread today. Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication. "Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let’s remember who she was and what she stood for."
