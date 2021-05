Wildland firefighters from the Alaska Division of Forestry took advantage of perfect weather conditions to conduct a prescribed burn at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge on College Road on Friday. Firefighters burned off dead grass on multiple fields in the refuge totaling approximately 40 acres. The prescribed burn provided a good, early-season training exercise for firefighters while also benefiting the refuge by burning off dead grass and unwanted weeds that will return nutrients to the soil to enhance future growth for the variety of waterfowl and other wildlife that visit the refuge.