Newswise — Rates of treatment for alcohol use disorder (AUD) in the US are alarmingly low, according to a large analysis reported in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research. An estimated 93,000 people in the US die from alcohol-related causes each year, and mortality associated with AUD has been increasing. Effective treatments for AUD already exist, including evidence-based psychotherapy interventions, mutual aid approaches, and three FDA-approved medications (naltrexone, acamprosate, and disulfiram). However, previous research has indicated that fewer than one in ten people with AUD receive treatment, highlighting the need for a greater understanding of gaps in care and of where interventions can be most appropriately targeted. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine have now used a ‘cascade of care framework’ to identify these gaps, by tracking the proportion of the AUD population engaged in each step of the care continuum from diagnosis onwards.