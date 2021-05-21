New Stained Glass Theatre production offers comedy relief

You could probably safely label Ric Stiegman an expert on all things “Southern.”

After all, he directed the family-friendly comedy, “Southern Fried Funeral,” back in late 2019, which was well received by the Stained Glass Theater faithful. It even included an honest-to-goodness food fight right there on stage.

But then COVID-19 happened, and the Joplin-based Christian theater shut down for a good portion of the year. So now, as the country slowly crawls out of its COVID-19 hole, it only makes sense for Stiegman to once again don the directorial hat and bring to light the 2019 play’s equally hilarious sequel — “Southern Fried Nuptials” — starring the notorious Frye family.

“It’s just wonderful to see the smiles and laughter and people having fun, both with the actors and, soon, the audience members,” he said. “It’s a big thing for us to let people have an hour and a half of laughter and forget life’s problems, because there are plenty of them.”

And that’s ultimately the true power of theater: to insulate folks, even for a short time, from the headaches of the real world.

“Absolutely,” Stiegman said. “It helps transport you away and takes you to a place where maybe you’re not there physically, but you sure can enjoy the drama and comedy and acting of real life situations.”

In the play, we pick things right back up as Harlene Frye is prepping to marry Attie Van Leer... assuming, that is, the Frye family can make it through the week without losing their minds. Not only does Harlene have cold feet about the ceremony, but her awful ex-flame has come back to town, and she’s got to keep him secret. To top it all off, the only wedding coordinator they could find is the busybody Ozella Meeks.

“It’s fun to see how, in the first show, the (Frye family) adapted to losing the patriarch, and now in this one, the older daughter is getting married, and life issues come up and they realize, ‘are they getting married or not?’ and they have to work through it to make it all work out.”

Like in the original play, this sequel is about family. and like families the world over, they have their issues, Stiegman said with a chuckle. Ultimately, this is why the play works so well on so many levels — amidst the hilarity, there’s familiarity.

“All families are crazy,” Stiegman said with a laugh.

The cast includes: Virgil Humbyrd, Levi Thornton, Kelly Weaver, Amanda Klein, Susanna Thornton, Abram Stiegman, Kenan Klein, Gannon Smith, Jennifer Johnson, Christa Hailey and Mary McWethy.

Performances at the theater — at 2101 Annie Baxter Ave. — will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, through Saturday, June 5, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 6. Those same times apply for show dates the following week, June 10-13. Tickets are $10 (adults) and $5 (children) and can be purchased either at the door or online at www.sgtjoplin.com/events.

Steigman hopes audiences will take with them from the play that they aren’t alone, “that each family has their own ordeals, but at the same time this is life, and life’s not perfect, and it’s how you react to the situations of life that make your life.”