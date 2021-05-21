newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SavaSeniorCare LLC Agrees To Pay $11.2 Million To Resolve

By Waqar Nawaz
Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SavaSeniorCare LLC Agrees To Pay $11.2 Million To Resolve False Claims Act Allegations. Allegations Include Medically Unnecessary Rehabilitation Therapy Services and Grossly Substandard Skilled Nursing Services. WASHINGTON (STL.News) SavaSeniorCare LLC and related entities (Sava), based in Georgia, have agreed to pay $11.2 million, plus additional amounts if certain financial contingencies...

stl.news
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Fraud#Medicaid Services#Health Care Facilities#Civil Liability#Health Care Services#Savaseniorcare Llc#The Justice Department#Special Agent#Hhs#Oig#Justice Department#Inc#L L C#Western District Of Texas#Cia#Elder Justice Initiative#Grossly Substandard Care#Adequate Care#Resident Care#Associated Paid Claims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

SavaSeniorCare settles federal case over poor care, inflated billing

Atlanta-based chain to pay $11.2 million and employ monitor to protect residents. At nursing homes operated by Atlanta-based SavaSeniorCare, the pressure to meet financial targets for years was so great that nursing home residents were kept longer than they needed to stay and given therapies they didn’t need, whistleblowers claimed. At other Sava homes, the financial pressures led to understaffing, leaving vulnerable residents sitting in urine and feces and having their calls for help unanswered.
HealthMcKnight's

SavaSeniorCare settles ‘unfounded’ False Claims Act allegations for $11.2M

Atlanta-based nursing home operator SavaSeniorCare said Friday it is settling “unfounded” and longstanding allegations of billing Medicare for unnecessary therapy services. The Department of Justice announced the $11.2 million settlement agreement earlier in the day. “We have spent 10 years and several million dollars vigorously defending our position in these...
Hawthorne, CALos Angeles Business Journal

OSI Systems Contract Could Pay $480 Million

Hawthorne-based OSI Systems Inc. was one of the three vendors awarded an “indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity,” or IDIQ, contract by Customs and Border Protection for its X-ray inspection equipment. The contract, with a potential value of $480 million, encompasses a five-year ordering period for products and up to 10 years...
EconomyTimes-Leader

Resolve overpayments

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services interim director Matt Damschroder has a bit of a mess on his hands, as he figures out how to handle the $2.1 billion in overpaid unemployment benefits from March 2020 to February of this year. Though the numbers are still changing, it seems...
Marion, ILcarbondalereporter.com

HHS provides $5.9 million to businesses in Marion under CARES Act

Through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Marion received $5.9 million in health-related relief from the CARES Act issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. According to numbers reported through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Illinois received $5.2 billion in health-related relief from the CARES...
Atlanta, GAbeckershospitalreview.com

Atlanta nursing home chain to pay $11.2M to resolve false claims allegations

Atlanta-based SavaSeniorCare will pay $11.2 million to resolve allegations it violated the False Claims Act by pressuring its skilled nursing facilities to bill Medicare for rehabilitation therapy services that were unnecessary, the U.S. Department of Justice announced May 21. The settlement resolves four lawsuits that allege the nursing home chain,...
Public SafetyEngadget

CNA Financial reportedly paid $40 million to resolve a ransomware attack

A US insurance company may have paid one of the most expensive malware ransoms to date. According to Bloomberg, CNA Financial shelled out $40 million in late March to regain control of its network following a two-week lockout. To put that payout in perspective, the CEO of the Colonial Pipeline told The Wall Street Journal this week his company paid $4.4 million to hackers. That's a ransomware attack that led to fuel shortages across the US.
Georgia Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Insurers may have to pay back millions to Georgia

ATLANTA — The state’s Medicaid agency is setting up plans for a health insurer bidding competition that will award a new multibillion-dollar medical contract. “We’ll be looking for the best bang for the buck,’’ Frank Berry, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health, said last week at an agency board meeting.
Dallas, TXada.org

Two dentists pay $3.1M to resolve allegation of filing false claims for services not provided to underprivileged children

Duo faced allegations of defrauding Texas Medicaid program, violating False Claims Act. Dallas — Two North Texas dentists, their dental management companies and affiliated pediatric dental practices paid $3.1 million to resolve allegations that they defrauded the Texas Medicaid program and violated the False Claims Act. “These defendants knowingly defrauded...
Yukon, OKKFOR

Company with Yukon facility agrees to pay $395,000 in back wages

YUKON, Okla. (AP) — A company with a Yukon, Oklahoma, facility has agreed to pay $395,000 in back wages under a settlement of hiring discrimination allegations. Under the deal announced Monday by the U.S. Labor Department, Conduent Inc. will compensate 1,624 job applicants while continuing to deny any equal employment violations.
EconomyAmerican Banker

Debt-relief firm agrees to pay $5.4M in restitution to consumers: CFPB

A large debt-settlement firm has agreed to pay $5.4 million in restitution to consumers for allegedly charging upfront fees before providing any debt-relief services, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said. DMB Financial, a debt-settlement firm near Boston that operates in 24 states, agreed to a proposed settlement filed by the...
Boston, MABoston Globe

State Street Corp. agrees to pay $115 million in fraud case

State Street Corporation has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement and pledged to pay a $115 million criminal penalty to resolve charges that it conspired to defraud clients by secretly overcharging for expenses related to the bank’s custody of their assets, officials said Thursday. The Boston-based global financial services company...
PoliticsFOXBusiness

State Street agrees to pay $115 million criminal fine for customer overcharges

State Street Corp agreed to pay a $115 million criminal penalty and enter a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve charges it defrauded customers by secretly overcharging them for expenses, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday. According to settlement papers, the Boston-based company admitted that from 1998 to 2015,...
Phoenix, AZDOT med

Dignity Health agrees to $10 million settlement over False Claims allegations

Dignity Health, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Neurosurgical Associates agreed to pay $10 million to settle accusations of defrauding Medicare and violating the False Claims Act. St. Joseph’s Hospital, a practice owned by Dignity Health, one of the largest U.S. healthcare systems, and located in Phoenix, Arizona; and Neurosurgical Associates, a corporation located on St. Joseph Hospital’s campus, were accused of billing Medicare for doubly and triply concurrent and overlapping surgeries as separate procedures.
Healthsky963.com

Alixarx LLC agrees to pay $2.75M to resolve Allegations at Long-Term Care Facilities

AlixaRx, LLC, a national provider of pharmacy services to long-term care facilities, has agreed to pay the United States $2.75 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by, among other things, allowing opioids and other controlled substances to be dispensed without valid prescriptions between January 1, 2014, and December 13, 2017. “The requirements of the Controlled Substances Act exist to ensure that dangerous drugs are not abused or diverted outside the DEA’s closed system of distribution,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “As this settlement makes clear, these requirements are not optional, and our office will vigorously pursue claims against registrants that place their own bottom line over the safety of our citizens.” “AlixaRx, LLC spun a web of deception when it engaged in unlawful dispensing practices by abusing the emergency prescription provisions of the Controlled Substance Act,” said the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy. “Such behavior allows for substances to be diverted and sold on the black market with no true measure of accountability. This civil penalty is a proactive step that DEA Diversion and its law enforcement partners can take to discourage other healthcare providers from engaging in such behavior.” “The opioid epidemic has devastated communities, families, and individuals across our country. Health care providers who fail to secure these powerful drugs as required do a tremendous disservice to our society and will be held accountable for their actions,” said Special Agent in Charge Derrick L. Jackson of HHS-OIG. “Working closely with our law enforcement partners, our oversight agency will continue to investigate such allegations to protect federal health care programs and the public.” “This resolution sends a message that there are rules to be followed when dispensing controlled substances,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners make it a priority to protect patients from being supplied drugs without valid prescriptions.” AlixaRx is a pharmacy company that dispenses prescription drugs, including controlled substances, to long-term care facilities, primarily through on-site automatic dispensing units (“ADUs”). AlixaRx supplied these ADUs with drugs through seven regional hubs located throughout the country. Each hub, as well as each ADU, was separately registered with the DEA as a pharmacy able to dispense controlled substances. The Government alleged that AlixaRx violated the federal Controlled Substances Act (“CSA”) in its dispensing pursuant to purported “emergency prescriptions.” In nearly all circumstances, Schedule II controlled substances require a written prescription by a physician, and refills are not permitted by law. The CSA allows pharmacists to dispense Schedule II controlled substances, such as opioid pain medications, without a written prescription only in true emergency situations and, even then, only for the quantity of drugs necessary to treat the patient during the emergency period. Emergency prescriptions must promptly be reduced to writing and signed by an authorizing physician within seven days of issuance. Failure to meet these requirements results in an illegal dispensing of controlled substances without a valid prescription. The Government’s investigation revealed that AlixaRx routinely abused the emergency prescription provisions of the CSA by requesting and obtaining verbal “emergency” refills from prescribers, in the absence of any true emergency. Instead, the company used these purported emergency prescriptions to effectuate simple refills of the patients’ medications. Moreover, AlixaRx routinely failed to obtain written prescriptions within seven days after the verbal authorization. Rather than disclose these violations to the DEA as required by law, AlixaRx engaged in a nationwide scheme to cover up its violations by obtaining backdated prescriptions from the prescribing physicians, in many cases over a year after the controlled substances were dispensed. Finally, the Government resolved allegations that AlixaRx submitted false claims to Medicare for invalid emergency prescriptions, as discussed above. The Government also resolved claims that AlixaRx billed Medicare Part D for claims that had already been reimbursed through claims paid to long-term care facilities under Medicare Part A. The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia by a former pharmacist at AlixaRx’s Atlanta hub under the qui tam or whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act, which permit private citizens to bring lawsuits on behalf of the United States and obtain a portion of the government’s recovery. This case was investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Diversion Control Division, Atlanta Field Office, the Department of Health and Human Services – Office of the Inspector General, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service. The case was handled by David A. O’Neal, Assistant U.S. Attorney and Opioid Coordinator for the Northern District of Georgia. The case is captioned United States ex rel. Gharavi v. AlixaRx LLC et al., 1:17-CV-00455-JPB. The claims resolved by this settlement are allegations only and there has been no determination of liability.
Immigrationjustice.gov

Justice Department Settles with Georgia-Based Staffing Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims

WASHINGTON – The Department of Justice announced today that it reached a settlement with Pyramid Consulting Inc., an IT staffing company based in Georgia. The settlement resolves claims that Pyramid Consulting discriminated against a new employee when it rejected his valid employment authorization documentation and requested an unnecessary extra document because he is an asylee, then fired him because he refused to comply with the company’s unlawful request.