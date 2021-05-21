newsbreak-logo
Handwritten example of famous Einstein equation gets $1.2M

Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA letter written by Albert Einstein in which he writes out his famous E = mc2 equation has sold at auction for more than $1.2 million, about three times more than it was expected to get, Boston-based RR Auction said Friday. Archivists at the Einstein Papers Project at the California...

