The cancellation of both the Meriden Puerto Rican Festival and the Meriden Daffodil Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic greatly disappointed many members of our community. While we understood the cancellations were the safest route to take, we Meridenites couldn’t help but feel a certain emptiness as we recalled fond memories of festivals past. To some, the festivals are all about the vendors. To others, the crafts make or break a successful experience. Without a doubt, the biggest draw is the food.