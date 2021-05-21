Human Smuggling Attempts
(Border Patrol worked two smuggling attempts)....Both were on Wednesday this week. At Just after 9:00 am El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents pulled over a cargo van about a mile from Interstate 8 and Bonds Corner. Inside the van, agents found 14 illegal migrants. The 55 year old driver of the van was placed under arrest. They say he will be charged with human smuggling. About an hour later Border Patrol agents pulled over a KIA on Highway 98. After searching the vehicle, agents found two illegal migrants locked inside a compartment. The driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized. All 16 in the US illegally were processed and deported.kxoradio.com