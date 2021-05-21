Big Jump In The Number Of Vaccines

(Increase in the number of vaccines administered)...The numbers were updated by the County Public Health Department. Thursday the total number of vaccines administered in Imperial County was listed at just over 127,000. The Friday numbers indicate an increase of over 10,000. The total vaccine doses administered as of Friday was reported at 137,696. Of those, 58,871 were fully vaccinated. 78,825 were partially vaccinated. Active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County have gone down to 87. Of those, 13 are hospitalized, 3 in Intensive Care. There are currently 10 ICU beds available in the county. The State Metrics for Imperial County indicate new COVID 19 Cases per day per 100,000 is at 6.2. Adjusted case rate for tier assignment is at 6.2. The positivity rate, 7 day average is at 3.3%. Deaths attributed to COVID 19 in Imperial County has gone up to 728.