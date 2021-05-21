newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imperial County, CA

Ag Benefit Advisory Committee

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 2 days ago

(Advisory Committee meets Monday)....It will be a zoom meeting. To participate in the Agricultural Benefit Advisory Committee meeting contact the Ag Commissioners office. The meeting will begin at 3:00 Monday afternoon. There will be a public comment period at the beginning of the meeting. The committee will receive an Imperial Valley College grant update. They will discuss Imperial County Whitefly Management Committee approved funds, loan interest rates, the loan program. They will discuss outreach, such as publicizing the Ag Benefit Program and they will consider a motion to follow-up on Scholarships. The meeting will end with an ABAC loan, grant and scholarship match program financial and status report.

kxoradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Imperial County, CA
Business
County
Imperial County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Interest#Public Comment#Ag Commissioners#Imperial Valley College#The Ag Benefit Program#Abac#Loan Interest Rates#Scholarships#Follow Up
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

County Board Of Supervisors

(County Board's weekly meeting)....The Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday. The meetings are available via live stream, available on the County website. The Board begins their meeting this week with special presentations. A resolution recognizing the faculty, staff, administration, and Board of Trustees of Imperial Valley College for their extraordinary contributions to the County of Imperial's response to the COVID 19 pandemic. The Board will be asked to approve a procamation declaring the week of May 16-22 as Emergency Medical Services week. Individual resolutions of appreciation will be presented to ARC-Imperial Valley, Brownie's Diner and Rosa's Plane Food for their support of the Senior Nutrition Program. The board will be asked to approve cash payments for lost vacation credits for 7 exempt and 10 non exempt Public Health Department employees. They will discuss California Department of Public Health Imminization Branch amended grant agreement, including an increase in funding by $1,514,401. And the Board will discuss the formation and appointments to the Agricultural Benefit Scholarships Match Program Ad-Hoc Committee.
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Triple A Public Hearings

(Area Agency on Aging)....They will be holding virtual public hearings. The hearings are to discuss the proposed 2020-2024 Area Plan update. The Area Plan governs the activities of the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging. The Plan guides how services are offered in Imperial County to people 60 years of age and older, dependent adults, and their caregivers. The final Area Plan will be submitted to the AAA Advisory Council and the County Board of Supervisors for review and approval, and transmitted to the California Department of Aging as an integral part of the state plan. The draft plan can be viewed at the website, aaa24.org. The virtual public hearings will be held via zoom on Tuesday May 25 at 11:00 am, Wednesday May 26 at 6:00 pm and Thursday May 27 at 10:00 am. Contact the Area Agency on Aging for zoom information.
Imperial County, CAholtvilletribune.com

IV Wellness Foundation Makes Presence Known

IMPERIAL COUNTY — An organization geared at bringing outside money to those in need in the Imperial Valley is making its presence known. Jose Landeros, chairperson of the Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation, gave a presentation to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors about the new non-profit’s COVID-19 response fund and about its goal of advancing the health and wellness of vulnerable populations in the Valley.
Holtville, CAholtvilletribune.com

Alamo River Habitat Project Green Lit

HOLTVILLE — A proposal to restore 60 acres of habitat along the Alamo River would supplement two ongoing projects in the area: a long-delayed wetlands initiative and the expansion of the Pete Mellinger trail. “I really think it’s going to be to spectacular be able to walk the whole length...
Imperial, CAthedesertreview.com

Imperial receives Award of Excellence for Imperial Transit Park Project

IMPERIAL — The City of Imperial was named the recipient of the Award of Excellence Friday, May 7, by the American Society of Civil Engineers — San Diego Section for the Imperial Transit Park Project. Civil Engineering achievement within San Diego Section area is recognized annually by the section of “Outstanding Civil Engineering Projects.”
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Active Cases Of COVID Still Below 100

(Active Cases of COVID 19)....There are still less than 100 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. The latest numbers for COVID 19 in Imperial County released by the County Public Health Department. The latest report indicates active cases of the virus in the county are at 93. 17 of those are hospitalized, 8 in Intensive Care. The positivity rate is at 7.86%. The new cases per day per 100,000 population is now at 5.59. Locals continue to vaccinate. There have now been a total of 120,136 doses administered. 26.79% are fully vaccinated. 35.89% have been partially vaccinated.
Imperial, CAholtvilletribune.com

IID Halts IVEDC Funding As Forgery Probe Begins

A top Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp. official has been accused of fabricating a letter from the Imperial Irrigation District and forging an electronic signature of the district’s water manager, Tina Shields. An investigation into the matter has been initiated, IID has sent a strongly worded letter to the IVEDC...
Imperial County, CAImperial Valley Press Online

The Mex Factor: The harsh reality of the census

The number of Imperial Valley residents has declined in the last four years, according to a U.S Census Bureau report. Based on the population count carried out last year, the population of Imperial County is 180,267. However, in 2017, the figure was 181,250, the largest population in Imperial Valley history. This means that in the last four years, the county has lost 983 residents, or 0.54 percent.
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Deaths Attributed To COVID 19

(COVID 19 in Imperial County)....County Public Health Department releases update numbers. Deaths attributed to COVID 19 have increased to 722. Active cases of the virus in Imperial County are now at 106. Of those, 17 are still hospitalized. 8 are in Intensive Care. There are 6 ICU beds available in the county. The positivity rate is now at 7.82%. The new cases per day per 100,000 population is at 6.41. The total doses of vaccines administered in the county are now at 121,600. 52,477 have been fully vaccinated. 69,123 have been partially vaccinated.
El Centro, CAthedesertreview.com

$2.5 million designated to day center in El Centro to target homelessness

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved a $2.5-million loan agreement for the 2018 Homeless Emergency Aid Program (HEAP) between the County, on behalf of the Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council (IVCCC), and Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego. Imperial County Department of Social Services Assistant...
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Active Cases Of COVID Less Than 100

(COVID 19 Update)....The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the numbers released Wednesday morning, there are less than 100 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. Active cases are at 92. 17 of those are hospitalized. 8 are in Intensive care. The State metrics for Imperial County indicate the new cases per day per 100,000 population are at 5.5. The adjusted case rate for tier assignment is at 5.2. The positivity rate, 7 day average is at 3.0%.
Imperial County, CAholtvilletribune.com

$13M Available in Aid As Eviction Stay Nears End

Protections in place against evictions for non-payment of rent or past due balances due to the COVID-19 pandemic are soon coming to an end, and after more than a year, some Imperial County families could be seeing those dreaded notices telling them to get out. That possibility, Esperanza Colio-Warren said,...
Imperial, CAImperial Valley Press Online

County officials applaud new Salton Sea funding

EL CENTRO — Newly announced state funding for the Salton Sea is expected to maximize habitat outcomes and provide immediate economic relief to the community. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $5.1 billion water infrastructure, drought response and climate resilience proposal, which he announced Monday as part of his $100 billion “California Comeback Plan,” includes $220 million for the Salton Sea.
Imperial County, CAImperial Valley Press Online

County extends Housing for the Harvest program

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an agreement between the county and the Vo Neighborhood Medical Clinic to continue administering the $788,325 still available for the Housing for Harvest program. The program announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in July 2020 provides temporary hotel housing...
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

COVID-19 Numbers Fluctuate

The Imperial County Public Health Department has explained fluctuations in the numbers of COVID-19 related deaths and positive cases being reported locally. In an official statement The local Health Department says that they are aware the statewide disease reporting system is experiencing technical issues that are affecting the number of cases reported locally. The State is working on the issue and hopes to have it resolved as quickly as possible. The local Health Department is monitoring the data closely to ensure accuracy and to investigate any discrepancies.
Calexico, CAImperial Valley Press Online

Calexico to receive 10 trailers to house homeless

CALEXICO — This city will receive 10 travel trailers to house homeless persons. The trailers belong to the Imperial County Department of Social Services. The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved transferring the trailers to the city.
Imperial County, CAImperial Valley Press Online

Board approves revising fleet billing

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved changing the funding mechanism for Fleet Service to ensure the operation will remain sustainable. Currently, county departments pay Fleet Services monthly mileage fees determined according to vehicle type. These mileage rates range from 36 cents a mile...
El Centro, CAthedesertreview.com

CUHS Mock Trial team ranks seventh throughout State

EL CENTRO - Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia paid a special visit to the Central Union High School Mock Trial students Friday, May 7, to congratulate them on their achievement of seventh place in the Constitutional Rights Foundation 40th Annual California Mock Trial Finals this year. Additionally, Central Union High School teacher,...
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Thursday Update

(COVID numbers, little changed)...Updated COVID 19 numbers released by the County Public Health Department. According to the Thursday numbers, active cases of the virus are at 116 in Imperial County. That is one less than what was reported Wednesday. Of the active cases, 13 are hospitalized, with 7 in Intensive Care. There are 6 ICU beds available in the county. The positivity rate is at 9.72%. The new cases per day per 100,000 population is at 7.23. For vaccine information go to the state website my turn.com or vaccinefinder.org.