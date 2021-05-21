Ag Benefit Advisory Committee
(Advisory Committee meets Monday)....It will be a zoom meeting. To participate in the Agricultural Benefit Advisory Committee meeting contact the Ag Commissioners office. The meeting will begin at 3:00 Monday afternoon. There will be a public comment period at the beginning of the meeting. The committee will receive an Imperial Valley College grant update. They will discuss Imperial County Whitefly Management Committee approved funds, loan interest rates, the loan program. They will discuss outreach, such as publicizing the Ag Benefit Program and they will consider a motion to follow-up on Scholarships. The meeting will end with an ABAC loan, grant and scholarship match program financial and status report.kxoradio.com