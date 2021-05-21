Ag Benefit Advisory Committee

(County Board's weekly meeting)....The Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday. The meetings are available via live stream, available on the County website. The Board begins their meeting this week with special presentations. A resolution recognizing the faculty, staff, administration, and Board of Trustees of Imperial Valley College for their extraordinary contributions to the County of Imperial's response to the COVID 19 pandemic. The Board will be asked to approve a procamation declaring the week of May 16-22 as Emergency Medical Services week. Individual resolutions of appreciation will be presented to ARC-Imperial Valley, Brownie's Diner and Rosa's Plane Food for their support of the Senior Nutrition Program. The board will be asked to approve cash payments for lost vacation credits for 7 exempt and 10 non exempt Public Health Department employees. They will discuss California Department of Public Health Imminization Branch amended grant agreement, including an increase in funding by $1,514,401. And the Board will discuss the formation and appointments to the Agricultural Benefit Scholarships Match Program Ad-Hoc Committee.