West Ranch’s Robertson wins USTA National G18s Doubles Title

No. 11 seed Arizona softball will begin their road to the Women’s College World Series on Friday when they will welcome Ole Miss, Villanova and UMBC for the Tucson Regional. Ole Miss and Villanova will kick things off at 3 p.m. MST and Arizona and UMBC will follow at 5:30 p.m. MST. The winners of Friday’s games will meet on Saturday in Game 3 of the Tucson Regional at 2 p.m. while Friday’s non-advancing teams will play in Game 4 at 4:30 p.m. MST.