How To Watch NASCAR, Formula One, WRC, And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; May 21-23

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series. The NASCAR Cup Series and fantasy players face another unknown this week with the series visiting Circuit of the Americas for the first time in NASCAR competition. The unique road course has hosted Formula 1, IndyCar, and other series, but this is the first time the Cup Series will tackle the 20-turn circuit. Alex Bowman scored his second win of the season last week at Dover, making him just the second driver this season to win multiple races. The win would normally have helped his starting spot for this week's race, but with the many unknowns of a new circuit there is practice and qualifying before Sunday's race, Saturday's weather took away much of the dry track time teams and drivers would have been hoping for. Christopher Bell won the only road course race so far this season, and what could potentially unfold this weekend could be as unpredictable as many of the races we've seen already this year.