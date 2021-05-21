newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

How To Watch NASCAR, Formula One, WRC, And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; May 21-23

By Bradley Brownell
Jalopnik
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?. Jam. Fucking. Packed. This...

jalopnik.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrc#Nascar Cup Series#Indycar Series#Motor Racing#Cota#Monte Carlo#Toyota#Peacock Nascar Cup#Eastern#Nbc Sports Network Nascar#Espn Ntt#Nbc Sports G Ntt#Indy Qualifying Action#Race#Indy 500#Superbike#Circuit#Estoril#Monaco#Worldsbk Videopass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Formula One
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
Country
Portugal
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing Partners with ARRIVE Austin for NASCAR Weekend at Circuit of the Americas

announced today a partnership that will make ARRIVE Austin the official hotel partner of JAR throughout NASCAR’s inaugural visit to Austin, Texas. As a part of the new partnership, ARRIVE Austin will serve as an associate sponsor on the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS during the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Pit Boss 250, and on the No. 3 I Heart Mac & Cheese Chevrolet Silverado during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Toyota Tundra 225 on February 22nd at.
Motorsportstireball.com

Dover: NASCAR Weekend Schedule, Race Start Times, TV viewing info

NASCAR is at the concrete Monster Mile of Dover International Speedway this weekend. Joining the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will be the ARCA Menards Series East. The weekend will begin with the ARCA Menards Series East running on Friday evening. Xfinity and Cup Series races will follow on Saturday and Sunday.
MotorsportsMiami Herald

NASCAR Cup race at Dover: How to watch, starting lineup and predictions

NASCAR’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway is Sunday at 2 p.m. on FS1. Martin Truex Jr. will start on the pole with Denny Hamlin in the front row for the Drydene 400. Truex won last weekend’s race at Darlington in dominating fashion for his third victory of the season and is well-positioned for another win given his back-to-back second place finishes at Dover last year. Teams will utilize the low downforce, high horsepower package, which was also used at Phoenix, Martinsville and Darlington — all tracks where Truex won races this season.
Dover, DEwrde.com

DelDOT Issues Traffic Alert for NASCAR Race Weekend

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation is welcoming NASCAR fans to Dover International Speedway for the NASCAR race weekend starting on Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16. State public health officials have allowed the Monster Mile to host fans after approving the track’s health and safety protocols related...
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Watch Formula E's Champion Make The Pass of The Weekend at Monaco

Formula E races are odd. The 45 minute format focused on energy conservation has produced some nightmares, most notably the disastrous round at Valencia that ended with an artificial energy usage cap creating a catastrophe of a finish. But the cars race well, and, despite their generally-odd temporary circuits, the races tend to be fun to watch. Few, however, have been more fun than this weekend's race at Monaco.
Dover, DEWMDT.com

Dover International Speedway to offer COVID vaccines during NASCAR race weekend

DOVER, Del. – Dover International Speedway will host walk-up COVID-19 vaccination events this coming weekend during its NASCAR tripleheader weekend. A walk-up tent will be set up near the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza for anyone 18 and older to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccine distribution is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a maximum of 500 per day offered.
Motorsportstheblock.com

Weekend Overdrive: May 21-23

It's time for Weekend Overdrive on The BLOCK – your weekly motorsports and automotive show roundup. Each Friday, we'll provide you with all the dates and times you'll need to stay plugged into the world of Team Chevy and Chevrolet Performance over the weekend.*. NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Texas Grand...
Texas StateFrankfort Times

Road trip: NASCAR drives into Formula One territory in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Circuit of the Americas brought Formula One back to the U.S. with heavy doses of champagne, style and speed that put Texas on the map of world racing. Now it's NASCAR's turn. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

Former IndyCar Series Winner Andre Ribeiro, 55

INDIANAPOLIS – Andre Ribeiro, a one-time Indianapolis 500 starter who gave Honda its first IndyCar Series victory and later drove for Team Penske, has died of cancer in his native Brazil. He was 55. Born in Sao Paulo, Ribeiro was a key member of a Brazilian revolution of drivers in...
MotorsportsRotowire

DFS NASCAR: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series. The NASCAR Cup Series and fantasy players face another unknown this week with the series visiting Circuit of the Americas for the first time in NASCAR competition. The unique road course has hosted Formula 1, IndyCar, and other series, but this is the first time the Cup Series will tackle the 20-turn circuit. Alex Bowman scored his second win of the season last week at Dover, making him just the second driver this season to win multiple races. The win would normally have helped his starting spot for this week's race, but with the many unknowns of a new circuit there is practice and qualifying before Sunday's race, Saturday's weather took away much of the dry track time teams and drivers would have been hoping for. Christopher Bell won the only road course race so far this season, and what could potentially unfold this weekend could be as unpredictable as many of the races we've seen already this year.
Motorsportsprogramminginsider.com

[LIVE] Monaco Grand Prix 2021: Live Stream, TV Coverage Info, Start Time, Starting Grids

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. After a year away, Formula 1 returns to the streets of Monte Carlo. The Monaco Grand Prix bringing a fierce title battle with it. The event was axed in 2020 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and it was the first time since 1954 that the race wasn’t held. Keep reading this article for Monaco Grand Prix live stream, start time, TV info, and more.
MotorsportsJalopnik

Why Monaco Will Always Be The King Of Formula One Circuits

The Monaco Grand Prix has caught a lot of flack in recent years because it’s just not as well suited to modern-day Formula One cars as it was to the series’ vintage counterparts. Longer, wider cars make passing difficult on a short and narrow track, so we’ve seen more than a few processional races. But the track remains an icon, and for good reason.
Texas Statewisr680.com

Chase Elliott wins rain-soaked race in Texas

Defending Nascar champion Chase Elliott covered the field during a rain-soaked debut at the Circuit of America’s track to win Sunday’s Cup Series Texas Grand Prix. It was the 268th win for Hendrick Motorsports, tying Petty Enterprises for the most in Cup Series history. It was also the 800th Cup in for Chevrolet. The debut event ran 54 of the 68 laps due to the rain in the first Cup Series race ever at the course in Austin, Texas. The track was constructed to host Formula One races.