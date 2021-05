Spring migrations for warblers and small birds is finally underway! My first confirmed sighting of a Ruby-throated Hummingbird was on May 5, but many people saw them arrive even earlier. I saw one at my feeder, but there are many other places you can find them. If you want to attract hummers, as some people call them, you can put up a feeder, or simply plant flowers, such as zinnias and Bee Balm, that attract hummingbirds. Hummingbirds are also pollinators, which is just one more reason to entice this beautiful bird to your yard!