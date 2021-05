SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff volleyball has announced the signing of Jaylen Bork to its 2021 roster. Bork is a senior at MMCRU High School and is from Remsen. “We are thrilled to add Jaylen to our squad, it’s been fun to watch her develop throughout the recruiting process,” said BCU Head Coach Lindsey Weatherford. “She is a talented multi-sport athlete from right here in the Siouxland area and we are excited to work with her on the court this fall.”