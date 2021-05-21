Ellen DeGeneres Destroyed Over Toxic Workplace Scandal As She Ends Her Show

Ellen DeGeneres is ending her show in 2022 and though she said it's not due to her toxic workplace scandal, she did say she was destroyed by the allegations made against her. Ellen began the eponymous talk show on September 8, 2003, and the show was an amazing success. Ellen followed in Oprah Winfrey's footsteps and went on to have one of the most popular daytime talk shows in history. The Ellen DeGeneres Show garnered its host multiple Emmy wins and Golden Globe nominations but all of that came to a crashing halt when cancel culture came for Ellen.