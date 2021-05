Leicester have the chance to win the FA Cup for the first time in their history when they take on Chelsea at Wembley in Saturday's final. The Foxes haven't had an easy path to the final, taking on two Championship and three Premier League sides to date. As well as overcoming those obstacles, Brendan Rodgers has also overseen a surge into the top four, and barring a disaster looks to have sewn up Champions League football for next season.