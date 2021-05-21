Trump is sliding toward online irrelevance. His new blog isn’t helping.
On the Internet, former president Donald Trump is sliding toward something he has fought his entire life: irrelevance. Online talk about him has plunged to a five-year low. He’s banned or ignored on pretty much every major social media venue. In the last week, Trump’s website — including his new blog, fundraising page and online storefront — attracted fewer estimated visitors than the pet-adoption service Petfinder and the recipe site Delish.www.washingtonpost.com