Feedback Needed: City Budget

Posted by 
Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
 4 days ago

Learn More about the City of Austin Budget and take our survey!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hELW4_0a7Qkrde00

It’s that time of year, and the City of Austin wants to encourage our residents to weigh-in as the City plans for its next Budget. It’s important that we hear from you and your families to help the City prioritize services that impact how you live, work, play, shop and more.

To learn more about the City of Austin Budget, view the full video by clicking on the links. While there take our short survey!

ABOUT

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

