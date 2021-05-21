newsbreak-logo
First Alert: More drenching, tropical downpours likely through Saturday

By Brad Hlozek
KTRE
 3 days ago

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A Flash Flood Watch has now been extended through 7 a.m. Saturday for Angelina, Cherokee, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Newton, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, and Tyler counties. This is to account for the heavy, tropical downpours that will continue to stream in on Saturday. Additional rainfall...

www.ktre.com
East Texas, PAKLTV

Flooding reported around East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - With a week of heavy rain forecasted, roads are already flooding around parts of East Texas. Some parked cars on Douglas Boulevard, near the intersection of Noble Street, in Tyler were close to being flooded. Tyler police have closed the road. A park in Jasper appeared...
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Heavy Rain Causes Road Closure

TYLER — Due to the heavy rain, at this time E. Douglas Blvd is closed between E. Houston St and E. Front St. in Tyler. The road is said to be flooded and impassable. Police officers are in the roadway diverting traffic. Officials say to avoid this area, watch out for other flooded areas, and not try to cross any area that is flooded. We will continue to update road conditions.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for Eastern Angelina County in eastern Texas Southeastern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Sabine County in eastern Texas San Augustine County in eastern Texas Southern Shelby County in eastern Texas * Until 515 PM CDT Monday. * At 1113 AM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Water has been reported over several roads in the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Nacogdoches, Milam, San Augustine, Hemphill, Pineland, Macune, Rosevine, Bland Lake, Etoile, Martinsville, Melrose, Woden, Chireno, Broaddus, Chinaquapin, Denning, Bronson, McElroy, Sexton and Yellowpine.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Nacogdoches County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nacogdoches, Panola, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Panola; San Augustine; Shelby SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DE SOTO...SOUTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN SABINE PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA...EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES...SHELBY AND NORTHERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Deberry to 8 miles northwest of Joaquin to near Tenaha to 6 miles northeast of Martinsville to Melrose. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Center, Mansfield, San Augustine, Stonewall, Logansport, Tenaha, Joaquin, Melrose, Patroon, Martinsville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Shelbyville, Chireno, Huxley, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet and Stanley.
Tyler, TXPosted by
CBS19

Mosquitoes return to East Texas in droves

TYLER, Texas — With so many other problems going on in the world, one of East Texas’ rites of spring may have fallen under the radar: the return of mosquitos. Danny Snell, the owner of East Texas Mosquito and Pest Control, has said customers are asking them to get a jump start on exterminating.
Smith County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Smith; Upshur; Wood The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Hawkins affecting Wood, Smith and Upshur Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Hawkins. * Until further notice. * At 1:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 25.6 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise to 28.0 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
Nacogdoches County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 7:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.2 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 12.3 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.
Nacogdoches County, TXKLTV

Creeks rushing, 30 roads still closed following heavy rains in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Creeks in Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County are subsiding, but still rushing after heavy rains. Nacogdoches County Road Administrator Doyle Williams reported this morning about 30 roads still closed due to water or trees over the road. At a 6:20 a.m. report from the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office the following roads are closed after yesterday’s thunderstorm:
Smith County, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Smith County drying out after storms

It likely will take a day or two for the Tyler area to dry out after storms Monday and Tuesday caused some flooding across the region. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through early Wednesday in Smith County as well as Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Panola and Upshur counties.
Nacogdoches, TXKTRE

Trees down across roadways, flooded roads causing issues in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Tuesday’s storms have caused issues across East Texas, including trees falling across roadways. Lufkin’s Groesbeck Street is blocked between South First Street and Second Street because of flooding, according to a KTRE staff member. TxDOT Lufkin says trees are reported down in Houston County in various...
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN NACOGDOCHES AND ANGELINA COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Pollok to near Chester. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Hudson, Huntington, Melrose, Woden, Etoile, Martinsville, Zavalla, Shawnee, Redland, Homer and Dolan. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Texas.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Rusk; Smith; Upshur The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smith County in northeastern Texas Western Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 221 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New London, or near Kilgore, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Henderson, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Hallsville, Overton, New London, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Harleton, Diana, Liberty City, Joinerville, Lakeport, Easton, Union Grove, Warren City and Nesbitt. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.