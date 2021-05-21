First Alert: More drenching, tropical downpours likely through Saturday

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 7:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.2 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 12.3 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.