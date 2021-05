In Miitopia you recruit a lot of new allies, and if you found this guide, it’s because you want to know how to control party members in battle. You start your adventure by creating your main Mii, and then you start gathering party members on a steady basis, with different jobs and abilities each. In a battle you have full control of your main character, and the rest of the party casts skills or uses attacks and abilities on their own pace, as the battle goes on. What if you want to make them focus on a single thing or use a certain skill at a specific time? Let’s find out.