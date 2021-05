Candace Cameron Bure says Lori Loughlin is in the ‘Full House’ group chat and doing ‘good’ after her prison release following the college admissions scandal. Lori Loughlin is doing “good” following her two-month prison stint in the college admissions scandal. The 56-year-old actress, known for her role as Aunt Becky, has been communicating via group chat with her former Full House co-star Candace Cameron-Bure, 45, and the rest of their fellow cast members. Lori completed her prison sentence in Dec. 2020 after serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA following her guilty plea to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.