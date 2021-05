The head of Newark’s University Hospital, Dr. Shereef Elnahal, told members of the U.S. Senate he does not believe the country is prepared for the next pandemic. Speaking to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Wednesday, Elnahal recounted the ways medical systems were caught off guard by the health crisis, said the lack of equipment and drugs hindered the initial response to the coronavirus, and that those problems have yet to be fixed.