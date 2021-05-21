newsbreak-logo
Charleston, SC

Charleston surfer buddies set world record for fastest travel to all 50 states

By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

It was 15 degrees in Wyoming and 80 in Alabama in late April as a rented minivan, luggage strapped to the top and a twin-size mattress in the backseat, made its way across 48 state lines with a mission in mind. Thomas Cannon pulled up a map on his iPhone,...

Charleston, SCCharleston Regional Business Journal

Kiawah River community posts record-breaking Q1

A waterfront community on Johns Island has already surpassed overall sales for 2020 with a record-breaking 49 homes and home sites sold since January. Kiawah River, developed on 2,000 acres along Betsy Kerrison Parkway, was home to 57 families and completed 30 homes by the end of 2020, the company reported.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Charleston airport traffic climbs to 70% of pre-pandemic volume in April

NORTH CHARLESTON — Nearly 286,000 more passengers traveled through Charleston International in April than the same month last year, and traffic is expected to swell considerably in June. The airport handled almost 301,000 travelers last month compared to a paltry 15,000 a year earlier, when stay-at-home orders and fears of...
PoliticsLexington County Chronicle

Firing squads returning to SC

A new South Carolina law will return the option of firing squads for prisoner executions. SC Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law Friday that forces death row inmates for now to choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad in hopes the state can restart executions after an involuntary 10-year pause, the Associated Press reported.
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Legislative work left on the table for summer, fall and 2022

Staff reports | State lawmakers finished their regular legislative session Thursday but still have a lot of work this year. In June, they’re expected to finish with reform to the state’s utility, Santee Cooper, and put final touches on the state’s $11 billion spending plan for 2021-22. Then in the fall, they’ll return to Columbia to hammer out constitutionally-mandated redistricting and details of two supplemental appropriations bills on how to spend $2.1 billion in federal money from the American Rescue Act and $525 million from a Savannah River Site settlement. Several high-profile measures, such as a hate crimes bill and a proposal to approve use of medical marijuana to ease suffering, will have to wait until next year. For more of a roundup-of the last week of the session, see this story at Statehouse Report.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Real Estate News

CARNES CROSSROADS ANNOUNCES FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES. A new live music series is coming to Carnes Crossroads this summer. The Summer Barn Jam at Carnes Crossroads is a series of three free concerts at the Village Green and Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads – June 12, July 3 and September 11.
Charleston, SCcarolinasportsman.com

200 turkeys by age 40 for Tom Siwarski

Fishing guide completes hunting goal in the nick of time. Capt. Tom Siwarski of Carolina Aero Marine Adventures is a fishing guide by trade. And when not on the water, he loves hunting. The Charleston, SC resident had a lifetime goal to kill 200 turkeys by age 40. He completed the task this spring.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

With no-shows on the rise, downtown Charleston restaurants start charging reservation fees

The Post and Courier Food section since August has been checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. The following three restaurants are still finding their way back to normalcy.For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.
Sciencecharlestoncurrents.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Moon shot

A reader sent in this shot of a sculpture of a moon. Where and what is it? (Hint: It’s not in the Lowcountry, but is in South Carolina.) Send your best guess to editor@charlestoncurrents.com. And don’t forget to include your name and the town in which you live. Our previous...
PoliticsNew York Post

South Carolina becomes fourth state to approve firing squads

Death row inmates in South Carolina will now be forced to decide whether to be executed via electric chair or firing squad, according to a newly signed law. Under the new law, signed Friday by Gov. Henry McMaster, lethal injection will remain the state’s primary execution method, but inmates will be compelled to choose between the electric chair or firing squad if the drugs remain unavailable.
Charlotte, NCsaturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule home-and-home series

South Carolina and North Carolina have a long history on the gridiron and the two programs look to continue that history in the years to come as a new home-and-home series between the two has just been finalized. The two programs are already set to open the 2023 season in...
Charleston County, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

NEW for 5/17: Tax day; Red snowflakes; More

GET OUT AND SMELL SPRING. Magnolias and all sorts of flowers are blooming. May brings comfortable temperature as we brace for what’s to come — the sweltering humidity that starts with gusto next month. See something you think our readers would enjoy? Snap a shot and send it along to editor@charlestoncurrents.com.
Charleston, SCabcnews4.com

Dozens rally for LGBTQ youth, athlete rights at SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Dozens from the LGBTQ community that included advocates and allies from across the state gathered at the State House in a showing of support for transgender youth and athletes Sunday. Eli Bundy, a transgender teenager from Charleston, was among a short-list of speakers advocating for inclusion...
Charleston, SCabcnews4.com

SC, national gas prices spike over past week amid pipeline problem

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The previously shut down Colonial Pipeline contributed to gas prices jumping in South Carolina and across the nation over the past week, according to GasBuddy. According to the company on Monday, gas prices around the Palmetto State soared 14.1¢, settling at an average of $2.85 per...