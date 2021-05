Although the weather was near perfect on Friday night at the Washington Sports Complex, so was South Knox (8-4) softball hurler Jianna Hughes. In fact, Hughes was perfect until the fifth when she finally walked a batter to break up her perfect game and just ending with a no-hitter. Only three Hatchets reached in seven innings on a pair of walks and an error in the 8-0 loss in seven innings. She struck out 16 of the 24 batters she faced.