FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Nicolo Barella Objectives challenge

Week 5 of the FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo has arrived, and that means a chance to get upgraded cards that feature some of the top players from the Serie A. On May 21, EA Sports and the FIFA team released two new Objectives challenges, one for Felipe Caicedo and the other for a 92 OVR player item of Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella. So, what do you need to do in order to get the Italian midfielder in your collection? Let’s go over the objectives for this challenge.