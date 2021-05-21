newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Nicolo Barella Objectives challenge

By Chris Studley
gamepur.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 5 of the FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo has arrived, and that means a chance to get upgraded cards that feature some of the top players from the Serie A. On May 21, EA Sports and the FIFA team released two new Objectives challenges, one for Felipe Caicedo and the other for a 92 OVR player item of Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella. So, what do you need to do in order to get the Italian midfielder in your collection? Let’s go over the objectives for this challenge.

www.gamepur.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felipe Caicedo
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Domenico Berardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tots#Ac Milan#Ac Milan#The Serie A#Ea Sports#Ovr#Xp#Premium Gold Pack#Serie A Select Friendly#Juventus#Rm Domenico Berardi#Motm#Electrum Players Pack#Central Intelligence#Tots Nicolo#Fifa Players#Italian Players#Rewards#Italian Attacker#Winning Ways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Technology
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
FIFA 21
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Video Games
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
FIFA
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Juventus beat Inter Milan in five-goal thriller to boost Champions League hopes

Juventus boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League as they beat Inter Milan 3-2 with a late penalty from Juan Cuadrado. Cristiano Ronaldo put Juve ahead against the Serie A champions in the 24th minute, knocking in a rebound after his spot-kick had been saved by Samir Handanovic, before Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty at the other end 11 minutes later.
SoccerTribal Football

Barella pays tribute to Inter Milan teammates: I've studied each of them

Nicolo Barella is proud of his progress at Serie A leaders Inter Milan. The midfielder also has paid tribute to his teammates as they hunt down the Scudetto. Barella said, "I have improved as a player, certainly, as I've been training with these great champions. I used to get a bit ahead of myself, but I've studied from my teammates and learned to wait for the right opportunity rather than rush in.
UEFAliveonscore.com

Inter vs Udinese Preview and Prediction Live stream Serie Tim A 2021

Arena: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) (Milan) Inter vs Udinese match is going to be held on 23-th May at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) (Milan) It’s a very interesting football match in LaLiga Santander. They will try to show us their best skills, combinations and tactics to win this...
SoccerTribal Football

Two-goal Cuadrado delighted with Juventus defeat of Inter Milan

Juan Cuadrado was proud of his double in Juventus' 3-2 defeat of Inter Milan. The midfielder earned and converted the decisive penalty kick in the second half. “I hadn't taken a penalty for a long time, I felt the trust from everyone and Cristiamo was not on the pitch, so I went for it," the Colombian told Sky Italia.
Soccerfutaa.com

Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez set to sign a new deal at Inter

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is set to sign a new deal with the club. The Argentine has heavily been linked with a move to Barcelona and admitted that he almost moved to Camp Nou last summer but according to the player in the latest interview with Sky Sports as carried by Dario Sport, Inter has offered a new deal and he will sign it.
UEFAwcn247.com

Juve beats Inter to keep alive CL bid, Atalanta qualifies

ROME (AP) — Juventus has kept alive its Champions League qualification hopes by winning at Serie A champion Inter Milan 3-2. Atalanta also has clinched its place in Europe’s premier competition. Atalanta consolidated second place with a thrilling 4-3 win at Genoa and can no longer finish outside the top four. Juan Cuadrado scored twice including converting a clinching penalty kick in the 88th minute to lift Juventus into fourth. Napoli can overtake Juventus on Sunday.
SoccerTribal Football

Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso admits Inter Milan admiration

Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso has admitted his admiration for Inter Milan. The Argentine is being linked with Inter ahead of the summer market. He told Goal: “They have an incredible history. “But I'm calm, I don't want to go crazy because of the rumours of the transfer market. Let's say...
Soccersempreinter.com

Inter Assistant Coach Cristian Stellini: “It Is Useless To Discuss The Incidents Against Juventus, They Are Clear To See”

Inter assistant coach Cristian Stellini insisted that there was no use debating the controversial incidents that occurred during their 3-2 defeat to Juventus today. The Nerazzurri lost at the Allianz Stadium after a contentious late penalty, whilst Juventus had an earlier spot kick and both sides saw red cards, to Marcelo Brozovic and Rodrigo Bentancur respectively.
Soccerthelaziali.com

Ciro Immobile Trails Only Behind Inter Milan’s Lukaku in an Impressive Serie A Goals Stat This Season

To no one’s surprise, Lazio forward Ciro Immobile managed to once again deliver for the Biancocelesti in key matches throughout a Serie A campaign. The Italian forward currently sits at 20 goals scored in league play this season. Overall, 12 of Immobile’s 20 goals scored this season have come at home, which ties him with the likes of Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Atalanta’s Luis Muriel’s for the second-most among Serie A players this season.
Soccersandiegouniontribune.com

Sassuolo forward Raspadori gets 1st call up to Italy’s squad

ROME — Sassuolo’s 21-year-old forward Giacomo Raspadori received his first call-up to Italy’s national team Monday when coach Roberto Mancini named a 33-man squad for the Azzurri’s first European Championship warmup game. Italy hosts San Marino in Cagliari, Sardinia, next week for a friendly. Raspadori has scored six goals in...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Spurs, Inter Milan eyeing Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir

Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir is on the radar of Tottenham. NTV Spor says Spurs are one of three clubs who hold a strong interest in Cakir. Serie A champions Inter Milan and Ligue 1 leaders Lille are also named as clubs keen on the 25-year-old. Trabzonspor want around £17.2million (€20m)...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Liverpool could face £112m asking price to edge Chelsea to Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni transfers

According to Leggo, Liverpool could be met with a monstrous asking price to edge rival interest from Chelsea to sign Inter Milan duo Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni. Several of Antonio Conte’s Serie A winning stars are being lined up for moves all around Europe, as the Nerazzurri will be forced to sell at least one valuable player in the summer transfer window.
Soccersempreinter.com

Italian Journalist Paolo Condo: “I Saw No Foul When Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez’s Goal Was Disallowed”

Referee Gianpaolo Calvarese has come in for further criticism, after his decision to disallow a Lautaro Martinez goal for Inter in their 3-2 defeat against Juventus was questioned by Italian journalist Paolo Condo. With Inter trailing 2-1 in the second half of a controversial encounter at the Allianz Stadium yesterday, Martinez appeared to have equalised with an acrobatic volley, only for Calvarese to rule it out for a foul by Romelu Lukaku on Giorgio Chiellini in the build up.