Get out of here with Morinth. There’s no way she can be any higher than last in our list of the best Mass Effect squadmates. If you decided to add Morinth to your squad over Samara you’re just a straight-up monster. Not only is she a sociopath that murders people for fun and power, but she also has no qualms about killing her mom on top of that. Granted Samara is also willing to kill her, but at least in her case, she has some justification. Not only that, she will kill you too if you try to romance her.