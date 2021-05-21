newsbreak-logo
Foundation raises $1 billion to fight anti-Asian hate

By Randall
asamnews.com
 3 days ago

The Asian American Foundation Thursday announced its raised $1.1 billion dollars in just the two weeks since its launch. The foundation which is dedicated to fighting anti-Asian hate had challenged the community and other philanthropic organizations to match its initial fundraising of $125 million from the TAFF board. “We have...

asamnews.com
