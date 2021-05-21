Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. welterweight title fight set for August 21
Two welterweight greats, Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. will clash for two welterweight titles on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas, NV. It’ll be past vs. present, former great champ vs. current great champ, one of the best boxers of all time vs. one of the best boxers today. The legendary Manny Pacquiao and defending IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. are officially booked to meet on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas, NV.fansided.com