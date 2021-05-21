US appeasement of Iran, misconceptions over facts linger in wake of Israel-Gaza conflict
(May 21, 2021 / JNS) The conflict in Gaza over the last two weeks highlighted a number of misperceptions and emerging trends between the United States and Israel. While the Biden administration largely supported Israel's right to defend itself, it became clear as the conflict wore on that impatience was growing in America, largely among Democrats, over both U.S. support for Israel and the proportional use of force in the Gaza Strip.