US appeasement of Iran, misconceptions over facts linger in wake of Israel-Gaza conflict

The tactic is obvious and recurring. Every few years, Hamas finds an excuse to attack Israel — by rockets, tunnels, terrorism. They know that: a) Israel will defend its civilians, as any country under attack would; b) the international community, the hard left and some of academia will condemn Israel for “overreacting”; c) Israel will win the military war, but Hamas will win the propaganda war; d) the trade-off will be worth it to Hamas, which will continue to employ this tactic so long as it reaps a propaganda benefit from it.