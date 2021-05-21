newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

US appeasement of Iran, misconceptions over facts linger in wake of Israel-Gaza conflict

By Israel Kasnett
jns.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(May 21, 2021 / JNS) The conflict in Gaza over the last two weeks highlighted a number of misperceptions and emerging trends between the United States and Israel. While the Biden administration largely supported Israel’s right to defend itself, it became clear as the conflict wore on that impatience was growing in America, largely among Democrats, over both U.S. support for Israel and the proportional use of force in the Gaza Strip.

www.jns.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Jonathan Schanzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Palestinian Authority#Palestinian People#Nuclear War#Gaza War#Tensions#Democrats#The Hudson Institute#Jns#Americans#Jcpoa#Palestinian Islamic Jihad#The Quds Force#The Democratic Party#Israeli#Jewish#The Israel Defense Forces#Iron Dome#Misconceptions#Military Aggression
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
U.S. PoliticsConnecticut Post

Blinken off to Mideast to push peace talks after Gaza truce

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to the Middle East on Monday to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players to build on and strengthen last week’s Gaza cease-fire, start an immediate flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and lay the groundwork for an eventual resumption in long-stalled peace talks.
WorldThe Jewish Press

Blinken Lands in Israel, Will Meet Netanyahu, Abbas, Ashkenazi, Lapid to Discuss Hamas, Iran

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived on his first official visit to Israel Tuesday and was received at Ben Gurion airport by his counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi. Blinken’s visit will include a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, followed by an extended meeting with Netanyahu, Ashkenazi, and other officials. Later there will be a separate meeting between Blinken and Ashkenazi, as well as an extended meeting of the two countries’ professional teams that will include Israel’s Ambassador to the US and the UN Gilad Ardan.
U.S. PoliticsSFGate

US reaches out to Palestinian leaders many angrily reject

JERUSALEM (AP) — After weeks of unrest and a devastating 11-day war in Gaza, the U.S. and the international community plan to engage with the Palestinians to revive peace efforts. But when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits on Tuesday, he will meet with Palestinian leaders who were sidelined...
WorldBBC

Israel-Gaza: The Democrats' 'tectonic' shift on the conflict

The latest clashes between Israel and the Palestinians have revealed exactly how much the political centre of gravity in the Democratic Party has moved on the conflict in recent years. "The shift is dramatic; it's tectonic," says pollster John Zogby, who has tracked US views on the Middle East for...
WorldMSNBC

Democrats are finally willing to speak up on Israel. It's about time.

On Thursday, at 7 p.m. ET, Israel and Hamas began a “mutual and simultaneous” cease-fire after 11 straight days of airstrikes and rocket attacks. In Gaza, more than 230 people were killed. In Israel, 12 people lost their lives. As of now, that fragile calm is holding. As the dust...
Middle EastNY Daily News

There is only one honest answer to this Israel-Palestinian conflict: condemning Hamas terrorism

The tactic is obvious and recurring. Every few years, Hamas finds an excuse to attack Israel — by rockets, tunnels, terrorism. They know that: a) Israel will defend its civilians, as any country under attack would; b) the international community, the hard left and some of academia will condemn Israel for “overreacting”; c) Israel will win the military war, but Hamas will win the propaganda war; d) the trade-off will be worth it to Hamas, which will continue to employ this tactic so long as it reaps a propaganda benefit from it.
Middle EastNBC Connecticut

Iran Nuclear Deal Could Weaken U.S. Efforts to End Israel-Gaza Violence

The U.S. plans to revive the Iran nuclear deal, and that could undercut efforts to end the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, said Jonathan Schanzer of Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Reviving the deal would result in Iran receiving billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange...
Militarygzeromedia.com

Israel and Hamas on the brink of war

After a year of relative calm, clashes between Israel and Hamas erupted Monday, putting the two sides on the brink of full-blown war. Flare-ups between the Israeli military and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip seem to be cyclical. But there are a few developments that make this latest round of tit-for-tat strikes somewhat atypical.
Worldhot96.com

Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a Middle East visit in Israel on Tuesday, seeking to bolster its ceasefire with Gaza’s ruling Hamas group and help speed humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian enclave. In tandem with Blinken’s mission, Israeli authorities said they were allowing fuel,...