Khan Family and Jaguars Foundation make $1 million commitment

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue the 2021 NFL Draft, scheduled to begin its second day Friday night in Cleveland. Heisman Trophy finalist Trevor Lawrence, officially drafted No. 1 overall, made his arrival in Jacksonville Friday, following his opening selection on Thursday night as the next Jaguars quarterback. The second round will continue the first draft for head coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke in charge of the Jaguars. The Jaguars also used the 25th overall selection on Lawrence's teammate Travis Etienne at running back, and hold three additional picks in the first 65 selections that are scheduled for the second round and third round on Friday night.