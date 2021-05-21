Khan Family and Jaguars Foundation make $1 million commitment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Shad Khan, through the Jaguars Foundation, today personally committed $1 million to LIFT JAX and their work with the Historic Eastside Community Development Corporation (HECDC). The donation is designed to support the holistic revitalization of the Eastside neighborhood, also known as Out East, and continue work being done by members of the Jaguars organization to support a culturally-rich and important neighborhood less than a mile from the team's home at TIAA Bank Field.www.jaguars.com