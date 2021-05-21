Jeanette M. Spencer

Howard Spencer, 75, of Windham, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. He was born August 5, 1945 in Ravenna to the late Parley and Esther (nee Dudash) Spencer. He retired from BASF as a Tow Motor Operator after 38 years of service. Howard really enjoyed sitting outside watching the world and was an avid Windham Bombers fan. He was a simple and kind man who will be greatly missed for many things, especially his sense of humor! He was devoted to his wife, Peggy, and deeply missed her when she passed.